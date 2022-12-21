The Children's Ward at St George Hospital glowed in festive hues of green, gold, silver and sparkling smiles for Christmas - and even Santa popped in for a special early visit.
Staff brought a day of fun and laughter to ill children, with some of them not being able to go home for Christmas this year.
Santa slung his sack of gifts on his back for kids, and there were plenty of opportunities for photos under the hospital Christmas tree.
The event was sponsored by Commonwealth Bank (Sydney South), McDonald's Rockdale and the Greek Orthodox Church.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
