St George matters with Chris Minns: NSW's housing and rental crisis

Renters have become the forgotten people of the NSW housing market. For 12 years, the current government has sidelined and ignored them.
Rising house prices and stagnant wages have put home-ownership out of reach for many people, so many have little choice but to rent.
However, rents in Sydney have increased more than 28 per cent in the last year. As a result, more than 35 per cent of tenanted households in NSW are in rental stress, spending more than a third of their income just to keep a roof over their heads.
Not all of it can be laid at the feet of the government. But they must accept their policies and management has made a bad situation worse. The NSW Government is the highest taxing in Australia. Taxes, tolls, fines, fees and charges are all up under this government.
The take advantage of the rental squeeze, some unscrupulous property agents have encouraged rent bidding, where prospective tenants continually out bid each other to drive up the rent.
The practice has been outlawed in other states, but has been allowed to flourish under this government.
This has to stop. A NSW Labor Government will ban property agents from encouraging secret rent bidding. And if a tenant chooses to offer more than the listed price, this will be disclosed to all applicants who then have the chance to match the offer.
This is a key part of Labor's comprehensive renter's package, which includes establishing a NSW Rental Commissioner to be an advocate and voice for renters.
We will also introduce a portable bonds scheme to help relieve some of the cost pressures of moving homes by allowing renters to transfer their bond from one property to another. And we will only allow evictions on reasonable grounds.
And we need to increasing housing supply by looking at transport land holdings close to public transport.
I know how important and difficult housing affordability is. That's why our policies are aimed at reducing upfront costs, ensuring fairness for renters, while also providing certainty to mum and dad investors.
