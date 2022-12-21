Updated
A further grant of $4.9 million from the state government will enable the proposed clifftop walk at Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla to go ahead, with construction planned to start in 2023.
The project will provide the missing pedestrian link between the Esplanade and Darook Park.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman announced the grant to Sutherland Shire Council through the Places to Roam stream of the government's Open Spaces Program.
The government had earlier provided the first $2 million of the $6.9 million cost.
"The cliff top walk around the spectacular perimeter of Hungry Point has been a community vision for many years and I am delighted that we have secured funding to deliver the project," Mr Speakman said.
"The Esplanade already provides amazing views for walkers and extending the path around Hungry Point to Darook Park will unlock spectacular and seldom seen views of Port Hacking.
"I thank the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (the trust) and Sutherland Shire Council for the work they have done to prepare the walkway plans that will enable access for the community around this spectacular location while preserving he heritage and environmental values of the reserve."
The proposed suspended walkway will be of lightweight construction, comprising a steel frame and fibreglass composite decking with stainless steel balustrading to certain locations.
The walkway will also include staired sections, provision for seating and viewing areas with interpretive signage.
Following a community information session in Cronulla by the trust during October, plans for the walkway were put on public exhibition by Heritage NSW (as delegate of the independent Heritage Council) during October and November.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.