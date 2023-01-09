Updated
A further grant of $4.9 million from the state government will enable the proposed clifftop walk at Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla to go ahead.
Construction is planned to begin at the site later this year.
The project will provide the missing pedestrian link between the Esplanade and Darook Park.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman announced the grant to Sutherland Shire Council through the Places to Roam stream of the government's Open Spaces Program.
The government had earlier provided the first $2 million of the $6.9 million cost.
"The cliff top walk around the spectacular perimeter of Hungry Point has been a community vision for many years," Mr Speakman said.
"I thank the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (the trust) and Sutherland Shire Council for the work they have done to prepare the walkway plans that will enable access for the community around this spectacular location while preserving he heritage and environmental values of the reserve."
The proposed suspended walkway will be of lightweight construction, comprising a steel frame and fibreglass composite decking with stainless steel balustrading to certain locations.
The walkway will also include staired sections, provision for seating and viewing areas with interpretive signage.
The trust welcomed the announcement.
"This is wonderful news for residents and visitors to Cronulla," said trust member and deputy mayor Carol Provan.
Trust secretary Gaille McPhee said "The Esplanade is one of the jewels in the crown of the Shire and its extension around Hungry Point will open up some of the most spectacular views of Port Hacking."
Trust member Byron Hurst said interpretive signage would reveal the history of one of Australia's foremost scientific research sites, as well as the deeper history of the indigenous occupation of the port.
"Until now, the chance to explore and enjoy this amazing site has been very limited," he said.
Trust chair John Rayner said permission, with conditions, had been obtained under state heritage legislation to proceed with the project.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
