St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Updated: State government grant of $4.9 million for 'missing link' clifftop path through Hungry Point Reserve

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 10 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.