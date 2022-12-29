Updated
Fire and Rescue NSW crews have used hydraulic tools to rescue two people from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle crash in Sydney's south.
Four cars, including one towing a boat and another fueled by LPG, collided in the northbound lanes of New Illawarra Road in Lucas Heights, around 8.30am on Thursday.
Technical rescue firefighters removed the sides of two cars to free those trapped inside.
All people involved in the crash, including two young children, were assessed and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
NSW Ambulance said six people - four adults and two children - were taken to hospital.
"One man sustained chest injuries and fractures," a spokeswoman said. "He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.
"One other adult was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
"Two adults and two children were taken to St George Hospital, all in a stable condition."
NSW Police were also in attendance, diverting traffic away from the crash site.
