Some high school graduates opt for university, others travel or perhaps go straight into employment.
Others take a different route, and the future is certainly looking ambitious for Lieutenant Lena Bradbury, a new graduate from Royal Military College, Duntroon.
Sutherland Shire's Lena completed her HSC in 2017 at De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla. The year after she did Army Reserve Officer training and was posted to Townsville for further training.
She was selected to go to Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra from 2019-2021, when she did an arts degree and more military training.
In late 2022 she received the Corps Military Police award and was selected for Military Police and was also successful in being placed at Darwin Barracks.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
