St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Independent Planning Commission finds Hotham House demolition 'unacceptable outcome' of proposed hospital project

By Murray Trembath
Updated December 29 2022 - 8:09am, first published 6:00am
Residents protest at the proposal to demolish Hotham House at Kirrawee. Picture by John Veage

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has refused the application to redevelop President Private Hospital at Kirrawee because it would involve demolishing heritage-listed Hotham House.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

