The NSW Independent Planning Commission has refused the application to redevelop President Private Hospital at Kirrawee because it would involve demolishing heritage-listed Hotham House.
In its statement of reasons on December 23, the commission found the applicant, Macquarie Health Corporation, had not adequately demonstrated that the retention, conservation and adaptation of Hotham House was not feasible, and the application was not consistent with the Objects of the EPA Act 1979 or the objectives of clause 5.10 of the Sutherland Shire LEP 2015.
"The commission finds that although the site is a suitable location for a hospital, the proposed impacts to Hotham House - as well as flood management risks, traffic access, and construction noise impacts - mean that the application in its current form is not in the public interest," the statement said.
The commission agreed with the views of Sutherland Shire Council the demolition of Hotham House was an unacceptable outcome for the site.
"The commission acknowledge the application would result in positive health and community benefits and found that other key issues associated with the application - including built form and urban design; operational noise and vibration; parking; and environmental amenity - could be appropriately managed if the unacceptable impacts to historic heritage could be avoided. As such, these issues were not reason for refusal of the application," the statement said.
"Similarly, the commission considered whether the heritage impacts of the application could be appropriately managed if the application were approved.
"Given that the application proposes to demolish Hotham House in its entirety, and that the commission was not satisfied that design alternatives to retain Hotham House had been appropriately considered by the applicant, the commission could not impose conditions that in its view would appropriately manage the impacts of the application."
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.