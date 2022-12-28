St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Woman in 20s critical after being pulled from surf at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 29 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
'May have been caught in rip': Woman pulled unconscious from surf at Cronulla

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from the surf at Cronulla beach on Wednesday evening.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

