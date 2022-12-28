'May have been caught in rip': Woman pulled unconscious from surf at Cronulla

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from the surf at Cronulla beach on Wednesday evening.
NSW Ambulance said she may have been caught in a rip.
Another woman, who was swimming with her, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Both women were treated by paramedics and a medical team aboard a rescue helicopter, which landed on the beach.
The incident occurred about 7pm, an hour after the lifeguard patrol finished and flags were removed.
There were many people on the beach and hundreds in Cronulla Park at the time. Police immediately cleared the beach.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said, "A woman in her 20s had been swimming with a friend when it's believed she may have become caught in a rip.
"The woman was retrieved from the water by bystanders and was unconscious when paramedics arrived.
"A medical team was dropped to the scene in the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
"Paramedics performed CPR and used a mechanical CPR Lucas device to treat the patient before she was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
"A second woman, who'd been swimming with the patient, had swallowed some water and was also taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition."
During the summer season, council lifeguards are on duty at Cronulla, North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda beaches from 8am to 6pm (during daylight saving), seven days a week.
At Greenhills, patrols are from 10am to 6pm, and there is an observation tower at Track 6.
Volunteer surf lifesavers also undertake patrols on weekends and public holidays.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
