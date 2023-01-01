St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

War medals awarded to Corporal Alfred Emmett Dwyer returned by Sutherland Shire Council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 2 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grandson Rob Dwyer, great grandson Dennis Dwyer and great-great grandsons Blake and Luke Dwyer receive the medals from mayor Carmelo Pesce. Picture supplied

War medals, which were awarded to one of Sutherland Shire's most distinguished soldiers and loaned to the council many years ago, have been returned to his family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.