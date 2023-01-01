War medals, which were awarded to one of Sutherland Shire's most distinguished soldiers and loaned to the council many years ago, have been returned to his family.
Corporal Alfred Emmett Dwyer served in World War I in the 7th Field Company Australian Engineers.
He was the first serviceman from the shire to be decorated during the war, and the council believes he may be the most honoured in all conflicts.
Returning home after the war, Corporal Dwyer worked for Sutherland Shire Council for many years in a range of roles, including ferry master for the Tom Uglys and Lugarno ferries.
Corporal Dwyer's medals were loaned to the council by his sisters about 20 years ago in recognition of the strong links.
During recent building renovations, the council decided the medals should be returned to his family.
Three generations of descendants still live in the shire.
Grandson Rob Dwyer, great grandson Dennis Dwyer and great-great grandsons Blake and Luke Dwyer were invited to the council chambers in December for the handover by mayor Carmelo Pesce.
Dennis Dwyer has followed in his great grandfather's footsteps by working for the council's parks operations team for the last 13 years.
Rob Dwyer said the medals would be displayed with pride on the wall of his Engadine home.
Cr Pesce said the medals had been on a wall at the entrance to the council chambers "as long as anyone can remember".
"It was a tremendous honour to finally return them to their rightful owners," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
