$44,176 to Bonnet Bay Football Club for an awning upgrade.



$44,000 to Como Jannali Football Club for clubhouse upgrades.



42,800 to Kareela Public School to replace outdated school playground equipment.



$38,653 to Gymea North Public School for an outdoor play space..

$35,000 to Jannali East Public School for a new basketball court.



$30,000 to Como West Public School for toilet upgrades.



$29,414 to Miranda Kindergarten for children's toilet upgrades.



$29,000 to Sylvania Bowling Club for a children's playground.



$27,852 to Miranda Magpies Football Club for upgrades to the kitchen and canteen areas.



$22,549 to Jannali Public School for kitchen upgrades for use by Jannali Before and After School Care.



$20,000 to Tharawal Public School for a nature playground and gathering circle.



$17,902 to Miranda North Public School for the installation of drinking stations.



$10,054 to Sutherland Food Services for a new steam/convection oven.

