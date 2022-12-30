Members of Bonnet Bay Football Club have an extra reason to smile.
After celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the club has been awarded the biggest of 14 grants in the Miranda electorate under the state government's Community Building Partnership program.
The grant of $44,176 will fund an awning upgrade.
State MP Eleni Petinos said the grants awarded in the Miranda electorate were:
Each electorate in the state is allocated a maximum of $400,000 each year under the program
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligibly to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000.
Projects with contributions from the applicant's own or other sources, are considered more favourably. Local councils are required to provide matched funding.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
