Brazilian soccer great Pele, who has died at 82, was mobbed by adoring fans when he visited St George Stadium in Barton Park in 1990.
However, the size of the crowd for the visit by the man regarded as the best player the world has seen was very disappointing.
Only about 4000 people attended the November 10 Saints-Marconi match, which Pele kicked off.
After widespread media coverage in the lead-up to the visit, club officials had hoped for up to 10,000.
Those who did attend were treated to a memorable experience.
Pele was scheduled to make a grandiose entry in a limousine, but decided this wasn't his idea of meeting people and, instead, strode on to the pitch.
He greeted fans up-close, signed autographs and posed with for photos.
Advertising flyers had proclaimed "The KING of soccer is coming to St George Stadium".
Pele was due to arrive at 6.30pm and be welcomed by junior teams in their uniforms.
After he addressed the crowd, there were photos with the teams, and an official welcome.
The visit to St George Stadium was part of a three cities Australian visit to promote his latest book.
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.