Video | Pele was mobbed by fans at St George Stadium in 1990 - but the crowd size was disappointing

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 1 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 11:30am
Pele at St George Stadium in 1990. Picture: Fairfax Media

Brazilian soccer great Pele, who has died at 82, was mobbed by adoring fans when he visited St George Stadium in Barton Park in 1990.

