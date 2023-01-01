Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Shark mitigation measures at Cronulla

The NSW Government has also rolled out 37 new offshore shark listening stations, including one off Cronulla, to help warn the community about tagged sharks. The offshore station detects the presence of tagged animals, including white, tiger and bull sharks swimming within a 500 metre radius. The shark listening station provides real-time alerts to the public and beach authorities. When a tagged shark comes close to the coast off Cronulla, everyone using the SharkSmart app or the Twitter page will know about it instantly, including volunteer and council lifeguards. The data collected also provides important insights into the movements of the sharks in our waters.