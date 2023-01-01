Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Shark mitigation measures at Cronulla

Summer is a magical time in the Shire. The beach is central to that magic for many.
Our council lifeguards and volunteer surf club lifesaving patrols do a fantastic job keeping swimmers and surfers safe, particularly during the peak summer holiday period.
Our state's extensive shark mitigation measures also help keep us safe when we hit the surf.
While shark attacks are rare, it's good to know we have state of the art technology in place to minimise the risk of one happening and allow beachgoers and sharks to co-exist.
No other government in Australia, or the world, has done as much testing and trialling of technology and approaches to mitigate shark interactions as the NSW Government. Our shark mitigation program is now the largest and most comprehensive in the world.
The NSW Government's more recent extra mitigation tools include SMART drumlines, shark listening stations, use of drones, the SharkSmart mobile app and community awareness campaigns.
SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines have proven to be the most effective tool for catching target sharks, minimising the catch of non-target animals, and maximising the survival of all animals caught on the gear. There are currently over 300 SMART drumlines deployed daily (weather dependent) from Tweed Heads to Pambula.
Fifteen of these are located about 500m offshore from Cronulla ocean beaches, between Oak Park and Boar Harbour. They are set every morning (weather dependent) and collected before sunset. When a shark is caught, authorities receive an alert and respond to tag and release the shark around 1km offshore. An alert is publicly available through the SharkSmart app and on Twitter at @NSWSharkSmart after the shark is released.
The NSW Government has also rolled out 37 new offshore shark listening stations, including one off Cronulla, to help warn the community about tagged sharks. The offshore station detects the presence of tagged animals, including white, tiger and bull sharks swimming within a 500 metre radius. The shark listening station provides real-time alerts to the public and beach authorities. When a tagged shark comes close to the coast off Cronulla, everyone using the SharkSmart app or the Twitter page will know about it instantly, including volunteer and council lifeguards. The data collected also provides important insights into the movements of the sharks in our waters.
The NSW Government is also funding use of drones along the coast (including Bate Bay) in partnership with Surf Life Saving NSW.
This summer enjoy all the Cronulla magic in the water. You can also be SharkSmart when entering the ocean or estuaries by downloading the SharkSmart app or visiting @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter.
"This state of the art technology allows sharks to be tagged, relocated, and released alive", the department's website says.
