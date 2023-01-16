Cronulla's Blake Johnston the owner and head coach of the Cronulla Surfing Academy loves a challenge, and he has found a big one - to surf for 40 hours straight.
Johnston has recently been awarded the 2022 Aloha Award in Memory of John Shimooka for his surf coaching, judging, community participation and overall contribution to the sport of surfing.
This award is linked to Surfing NSW's purpose of building a better community through surfing.
From coaching some of Cronulla's strongest surf talent to introducing countless members of the community to surfing through learn-to-surf programs, Blake has created a surf school that provides a fun, personable and supportive space to all that participate.
Blake said through the surf academy he puts a lot of emphasis on backing anything to do with mental health.
"I love supporting the local community and want to continue to educate the next generation on the tools and resources we have that can help them live healthier and happier lives," he said .
Blake is a big part of the Sutherland Shire surfing community, running free camps, lessons and events in support of mental health awareness. The former WQS surfer was going to run from Sydney to the Gold Coast but thought it would be better if he rely on his strengths.
The current longest surf record is held by South African surfer Josh Enslin - who surfed for thirty hours and eleven minutes - catching 455 waves in November 2021 at Pollock Beach, South Africa.
Johnston plans to surf for 40 hours solid and hopefully catch 500 waves at the Alley on North Cronulla Beach on March 16-17.
Johnston said because he had run for forty hours before, with the right preparation he should be able to break the surfing record.
"This way I can surf with people I know at my local break and the community can come down and get involved and help us raise some funds for youth mental health and fitness," he said.
Mental health awareness is important to Johnston, his dad took his own life ten years ago, and there is not a year goes by without a local surfer losing their battle with depression.
"You don't have to be a superstar to live a full life. You just have to make an effort. You have to go after it," he said.
Shorehire is helping him with lights for the event and Surfing NSW will coordinate his schedule in the water - Johnston plans to charge people to surf with him in hour blocks during his record attempt to raise money and awareness around youth mental health and suicide.
His goal is to not only raise this much needed awareness, but to make himself and his family proud of his effort.
According to the rules stipulated by the Guinness Book of Records, in order to break the record a surfer must remain more or less constantly active during his time in the water.
Blake encourages everybody to come down and support the cause on the 16/17 March starting at 2am on Thursday and finishing on Friday afternoon.
"I'd love some company along the 40hrs and on my training adventures leading to the event - It's going to be brutal!"
See the Chumpy Pullin Foundation or worldslongest surf.com for details.
