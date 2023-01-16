St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Records are made to be broken

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
Cronulla surfer Blake Johnston reflects on his mission ahead-to surf for 40 hrs at the North Cronulla Alley on March 16-17. Picture John Veage

Cronulla's Blake Johnston the owner and head coach of the Cronulla Surfing Academy loves a challenge, and he has found a big one - to surf for 40 hours straight.

