It was a special Christmas for Bardwell Valley's Harrison Crowe, with a courier dropping his much-anticipated invitation to the 2023 Masters at Augusta, Georgia, on his doorstep .
Thankfully, he was there to grab the satchel bearing a Christmas gift like no other.
"I was actually on the way out to do some last-minute shopping, then I was heading to the beach," Crowe said.
" I saw it there on the step and said to myself, yep I know what this is."
Crowe said unwrapping the parcel, then seeing the perfectly lettered green envelope and embossed invitation card was an almost out-of-body experience.
"Opening it was a spine-tingler, for sure. It's starting to feel real now."
The 21-year-old's appearance in this year's tournament will fulfil a life-long dream that began as a five-year-old chasing his father, Tony, around Bardwell Valley Golf Club and which will now ultimately see the young gun tackle two of the game's most revered majors.
"When I was in Primary School I had to write a story and draw a picture about a goal in life or something I wanted to do when I grew up, and I drew a picture of the Green Jacket, writing that I wanted to win the Masters."
"I would have been 10 or 11 when I did that, and it must've been on my bedroom wall for ten years."
Crowe said that although days after his win in the Asia Pacific Amateur in November had been a whirlwind, things had settled down and he was ready to celebrate.
"The week after I got back was grueling and I had media stuff for five or six days.
"It did calm down, and it gave me a bit of time to realise what I had achieved and I got to celebrate it with my mates back home."
Crowe has a busy schedule in front of him for the new year. First up is the Australian Master of The Amateurs, The Australian Amateur at St Michael's and the neighboring NSW Golf Club, followed by the defense of his 2022 NSW amateur title at Pennant Hills.
After that, it's off to Augusta for his first look at the fabled Cathedral in the Pines.
"I won't be playing many events in February, I'm heading over to Augusta early in the month," he said. "I get to have five practice rounds, plus as many rounds with a member as I can."
