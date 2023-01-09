St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Crowes Christmas present

Updated January 10 2023 - 8:01am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An excited Harrison Crowe shows off his coveted invite to the Masters at his local Bardwell Valley Golf Course. Picture David Tease

It was a special Christmas for Bardwell Valley's Harrison Crowe, with a courier dropping his much-anticipated invitation to the 2023 Masters at Augusta, Georgia, on his doorstep .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.