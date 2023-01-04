Public help sought to locate woman last seen at Kingsgrove

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Sydney's south.
Talaya Newton, 26, was last seen at a home on Omnibus Road, Kingsgrove, above 10.30am on Monday January 2.
When she could not be contacted, police were notified and immediately commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Ms Newton is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with dyed red/black.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.
Ms Newton is known to frequent the Blacktown, Redfern and Wollongong areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
