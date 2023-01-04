St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Public help sought to locate woman last seen at Kingsgrove

Updated January 4 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Talaya Newton, 26. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Sydney's south.

