St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Laurendet a life member

By Liz Swanton
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 8:30am
Kaye Laurendet has been awarded Life Membership by PaddleNSW for her contribution to NSW paddling events through her time-keeping skills.

One of the state's leading sporting organisations has recognised the outstanding service of a Como West resident, nominating her for life membership.

