One of the state's leading sporting organisations has recognised the outstanding service of a Como West resident, nominating her for life membership.
Kaye Laurendet, 77, has been honoured by PaddleNSW for her contribution to the successful running of NSW paddling events through time-keeping.
She's been a member of the Sutherland Shire Canoe Club since 1977 (a life member now), five years after it came into being - and head time-keeper for as long as any members can remember.
Kaye timed the very first marathon event run by the NSW Canoe Association in the early 80s and has been hands-on ever since.
"I started doing it in the late seventies. [Husband] Bert had joined Lilli Pilli Kayak Club, our two young kids enjoyed playing in the sand and water, and it gave me something to do," Kay said.
"I always enjoyed math's at school and I worked in a bank, so I guess I like numbers, but there's no mystery about any of it. The secret to getting it right is to stay focused and calm and don't get distracted by anything else, such as chatty spectators.
"I'm not sure what the appeal is but I enjoy it and it is satisfying to get to the end of a race and know that every paddler has their time."
Club vice president Annette Mathews says Kaye is very generous, not only doing her job but also mentoring many others, including the current trainee and cadet time keepers.
"But she is far more than a timekeeper," Annette says. "She has helped many beginner paddlers and she always has words of encouragement for new members. After doing the timing and sorting out any personal bests, Kaye always helps with our barbecues, and she never fails to bring her home-grown/made salad to share."
Kaye has spent time on the water and the shoreline. She describes herself as a leisure paddler rather than a racer, unlike husband Bert, who was competing at national, state and club level .
"I did race with Bert in the early 80's for one season, but it was too much like hard work with all the training, getting cold and wet all the time - it was not fun for me. I haven't paddled for a couple of years now. Sitting on the bank with a cup of a tea, and chatting to other club members is far more appealing."
She and Bert have been married 54 years and have four children, plus five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Despite those family commitments she has no plans to hand over the stopwatch any time soon.
Kay said it did come as a surprise when the honour was announced but time-keeping is just something she enjoys doing.
"I get thanks from a lot of the paddlers and that is enough of a reward. Some people enjoy racing; I enjoy timing them. Everyone is happy."
PaddleNSW is the organisation for all paddle sports/recreational paddling in NSW and the ACT. Sutherland Shire Canoe Club meets on Sunday mornings at Burnum Burnum Reserve, Woronora. Club website: shirekayaking.paddle.org.au
