The South Cronulla Bowling Club had been operating as two individual clubs under the one roof-one for women and another for men, but in August last year it happily unified as the one 'South Cronulla Bowling Club.'
Opened in 1956, the South Cronulla Bowling Club has changed little and still retains a distinctly retro feel. Hidden away on the South Cronulla Peninsula on Chelmsford Avenue, it is a meeting place and social centre for many local families on a Friday night.
Like most bowling clubs, South Cronulla started out as a club of men in the 1950s. A women's club was formed in later years.
Over the years both clubs prospered in its out of the way location and it enjoyed success in inter-club bowling competition.
Last year marked the biggest representation in the zone bowls events, including teams entered in pairs, triples and fours.
As the years have passed the South Cronulla membership numbers have equaled out (currently 103 women and 106 men) and now all the members have increasingly started to bowl together, presenting the opportunity for unification as one like-minded body.
The realization of the unification, in August last year, has advantaged all aspects of bowling for members and simplified the management of the club for its volunteer-led committee and board.
Board member Julie Grantham said it's been great for the club.
"Our members tell us we are in the most progressive phase of the club's development in recent years-and they love it."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.