St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Out with the old, in with the new

John Veage
By John Veage
January 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Cronulla Bowling members celebrate the launch of their new uniform at home on the hugely popular 'Ham Day.'

The South Cronulla Bowling Club had been operating as two individual clubs under the one roof-one for women and another for men, but in August last year it happily unified as the one 'South Cronulla Bowling Club.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.