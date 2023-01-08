St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Nutri Grain and Super Surf Teams League at Maroubra

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 9 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla's Jay Furniss competing at the Nutri Grain inuagural event at Manly in December. Picture John Veage

A massive summer of surf sports is set to unfold with the 2022/23 Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series under way and the start of the super competitive Super Surf Teams League about to commence at Maroubra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.