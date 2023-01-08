A massive summer of surf sports is set to unfold with the 2022/23 Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series under way and the start of the super competitive Super Surf Teams League about to commence at Maroubra.
Cronulla's Jay Furniss and Carla Papac the 'Surprise from South Hurstville' has been awarded a wildcard spot following the trials, to confirm the final field of 20 ironmen and 20 ironwomen.
Papac now trains and competes for Noosa Heads.
Forty of the fittest and fastest athletes from across the country will go head-to-head across three of Australia's most iconic beaches in the six round series, live and free on SBS and Fox Sports.
SBS Director of Sport, Ken Shipp said SBS is proud to bring the Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series to Australian audiences this summer.
"As part of SBS's ongoing commitment to invest in a diverse catalogue of sports, we can't wait to give audiences a front row seat to all the action of this exciting, grueling and iconic Australian event.
"The series will see some of the biggest names in surf sport, and heroes of our beaches, put their passion, dedication and training to the test and battle it out on sand and sea," he said.
Round one and two have already been held at Manly in Sydney's Northern Beaches, on the 17-18 of December 2022 with wins to Matt Bevilaqua and Newport's Jackson Borg who powered home in the day two final to deliver his first Nutri-Grain Ironman Series men's win.
In the women it was Lizzie Welborn who took the first title with Northcliffe Ironwoman Georgia Miller crossing the line in first, Alexandra Headland's Lana Rogers in second and young gun Tayla Halliday in third.
The Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series will now move south to Sydney's iconic Maroubra Beach, for Rounds three and four on January 14-15.
The Super Surf Teams League is a festival of team-based surf sport action.
Twelve teams representing regions across Australia will compete at Maroubra as curtain-raisers for the Nutri Grain Series.
Comprising of four male and four female pathway athletes, the Super Surf Teams League features ski, swim, board and beach events, as well as mixed-gender relays.
Super Surf Teams League 2023 will be held at Maroubra Beach from 13-15 January and SLSNSW will be entering four teams .
Athletes will be selected based on regions in one of the following four teams: NSW Country Dolphins, Hunter Central Coast Orcas, Sydney Northern Beaches Rays and for our Bate Bay athletes the Sydney Illawarra Sharks.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
