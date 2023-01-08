St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Maroney Swimmers strengthened

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maroney Swim Team coach Craig Stevens with backstroke prodigy Tameeka Johnson on the Engadine pool deck. Picture John Veage

Olympian Craig Stevens has come back home to work in the Sutherland Shire being appointed as head coach of the Maroney Swim Team based at the Engadine Leisure Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.