Closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands gets green light

Updated January 6 2023 - 10:39am, first published January 5 2023 - 11:00am
The Bay Street closure aims to make the precinct safer and pedestrian friendly by creating a pedestrian mall, as well as being a traffic calming device to address hooning concerns. Pictured is the Streets Alive festival in Bay Street last year. Picture: John Veage

Bayside Council and Transport for NSW have agreed to trial the closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands to traffic for three weekends in February, 2023, and a further three weekends later in the year.

