Closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands gets green light

Bayside Council and Transport for NSW have agreed to trial the closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands to traffic for three weekends in February, 2023, and a further three weekends later in the year.
The closures are proposed from Friday night to Sunday night on 10 to 12 February, 17 to 19, and 24 to 26.
"While this is primarily a road closure to create a safer, quieter environment for local businesses
and community, we will also work with the local businesses to encourage outdoor trading," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"Local organisations and community groups interested in utilising the space to showcase their activities, local talent or arts and crafts," she said.
Two mobile parklets will be installed to expand the outdoor eating footprint along Bay Street and some temporary festoon lighting.
These modular designed accessible parklets feature garden beds and seating. Parklets provide a place to stop, relax and enjoy some takeaway food.
The Bay Street closure aims to make the precinct safer and pedestrian friendly by creating a pedestrian mall, as well as being a traffic calming device to address hooning concerns.
Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper said, "This is wonderful news, we know our community is fed up with the hooning and anti-social behaviour that occurs in Brighton, especially on weekends.
Councillor Curray said the closure of Bay Street will not only address those issues, but it will also allow local businesses to expand their trading footprint to create a wonderful entertainment and dining experience.
Following the three closures in February, Transport for NSW and Bayside Council will review the process and determine the future dates for the mid-year closures.
Updates on the closures and activities that occur in the temporary mall space will be provided via Bayside Council's website and social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.