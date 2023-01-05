St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for feedback on Parking Permits prices

Updated January 6 2023 - 10:31am, first published January 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Georges River Council's new Parking Permit pricing model is aimed at easing the cost of living for residents while ensuring long term financial sustainability for Council.

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on a new tiered pricing model for Parking Permits.

