Call for feedback on Parking Permits prices

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on a new tiered pricing model for Parking Permits.
This follows a resolution by the council at its last meeting of the year in December to endorse the new fee structure.
The revised model would see Resident Permits decrease from $30 to $20 per annum.
Visitor Permits would decrease in price from $50 per annum to $30 for the first permit, and remain at $50 per annum for the second permit.
It follows a number of pricing changes over recent years in response to the issue of Council running the service at a net loss.
The new pricing model is aimed at easing the cost of living for residents while ensuring long term financial sustainability for Council.
There are seven approved Authorised Parking Permit Areas (APPA) in the Georges River LGA.
Resident permits are issued for areas corresponding to a permanent residential address, whereas visitor permits are available to residents living outside the APPA.
Eligible residents are entitled to a maximum of two Resident Parking Permits and two Visitor Parking Permits.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said the revised pricing model was about striking a win-win for Council and residents.
"Council understands that for many residents in the Georges River area, parking permits are essential for their mobility and way of life," Councillor Katris said.
"They help to improve parking for residents and visitors in locations where there is limited off-street parking and where on-street parking is time restricted, particularly around areas of high demand such as hospitals.
"I would encourage all community members in the APPAs to have their say on the proposed changes," he said.
The proposed changes will be made available for public viewing and feedback on Council's Your Say portal at yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.au for a period of 28 days.
If adopted, new tiered pricing model for Resident and Visitor Parking will come into effect on 1 July 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.