Urgent tree works at Oatley Park after branch failure near playground

Updated January 6 2023 - 10:43am, first published January 5 2023 - 2:00pm
The structural condition of the four Sydney Red Gums raised significant concerns of a high potential for failure and due to the high pedestrian activity in and around the adventure playground at Oatley Park were deemed by Council's arborists to pose a significant risk to public safety.

Georges River Council has undertaken tree works in Oatley Park following the recent large branch failure of a mature Sydney Red Gum adjacent to the Oatley Park Adventure Playground.

Local News

