Urgent tree works at Oatley Park after branch failure near playground

Georges River Council has undertaken tree works in Oatley Park following the recent large branch failure of a mature Sydney Red Gum adjacent to the Oatley Park Adventure Playground.
The council's qualified arborists undertook detailed visual and aerial inspections of six large canopy trees located within close proximity to the adventure playground late last month .
The trees that were inspected include four Sydney Red Gums, one Wallangarra White Gum and one Grey Gum.
The structural condition of the four Sydney Red Gums raised significant concerns of a high potential for failure and due to the high pedestrian activity in and around the adventure playground were deemed by Council's arborists to pose a significant risk to public safety.
Remedial works were prioritised as urgent for completion prior to the commencement of the school holidays.
The inspections results revealed that three of the Sydney Red Gums had significant hollows and cavities within the primary scaffolds and were in a state of decline, with one of these also displaying significant decay within the root crown. As a result, heavy reduction of the trees to reduce wind sail was undertaken with retention of several hollows to be viable as habitat for native fauna.
The fourth Sydney Red Gum was assessed to be in a state of decline and all live growth entirely compromised of epicormic shoots. As this tree was beyond all practical management options, complete removal was undertaken.
Council is currently in the process of procuring replacement trees for Oatley Park that will include 4 x 400 litre trees, and 6 x 200 litre trees native to the area.
It is anticipated that replanting works will be completed in March/April 2023.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said the works were essential for the safety of the community and the environmental integrity of Oatley Park and thanked residents for their patience while the work is carried out.
