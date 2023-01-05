Georges River Council congratulates Community Grant recipients

$188,286 has been shared by 23 groups under round one of Georges River Council's Community Grants Program for 2022-2023.
Grants were awarded across two categories: Reconnecting Communities and Capacity Building.
Council's Community Grants are designed to support community organisations in delivering alternative approaches for meeting identified community needs, as well as to encourage community participation and inclusion through capacity building projects and activities.
Seven projects were awarded a total of $86,082 in funding through the Reconnecting Communities - Major Projects category for programs and projects from community organisations which create more connected communities, promote social connectedness and reduce isolation, over two years. Funded projects addressed the diverse needs of the local community, including building cultural connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, a filmmaking program for young people with intellectual disability, and promoting LGBTIQA awareness and inclusion.
Seventeen projects were awarded a total of $102,204 in funding through the Capacity Building Grants - Community Development category for grants to assist in the delivery of programs or the purchase of assets and equipment to meet community needs, over one year. Funded projects focussed on building capacity in the areas of music and multimedia, the purchase of resources to support people with learning difficulties and disabilities, and wellbeing programs for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said "I am very pleased to be able to continue to support our vibrant area through the Community Grants Program.
"This vital program enables us to support many different groups in our unique community, and fund various initiatives that will provide many ways for people to have positive interactions in the local area," Councillor Katris said.
"Congratulations to each of the successful organisations in Round 1 of Council's Community Grants program. I wish them great success with their projects," he said.
Round 2 of the 2022-2023 Community Grants Program will open in February 2023. More information about Council grants and how to apply is available by visiting the website's Community Grants page. Or to speak to a Council officer about Council's Community Grants Program, call 9330 6400.
