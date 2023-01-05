Georges River Council congratulates Community Grant recipients

Seventeen projects were awarded a total of $102,204 in funding through the Capacity Building Grants - Community Development category for grants to assist in the delivery of programs or the purchase of assets and equipment to meet community needs, over one year. Funded projects focussed on building capacity in the areas of music and multimedia, the purchase of resources to support people with learning difficulties and disabilities, and wellbeing programs for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.