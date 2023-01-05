St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council congratulates Community Grant recipients

Updated January 6 2023 - 2:34pm, first published January 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Georges River Council's Community Grants are designed to support community organisations in delivering alternative approaches for meeting identified community needs.

$188,286 has been shared by 23 groups under round one of Georges River Council's Community Grants Program for 2022-2023.

