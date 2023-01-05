St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Inventor is Georges River Australia Day Ambassador

Updated January 6 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Veena Sahajwalla.

Inventor Veena Sahajwalla is the 2023 Georges River Australia Day Ambassador.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.