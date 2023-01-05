Inventor is Georges River Australia Day Ambassador

Inventor Veena Sahajwalla is the 2023 Georges River Australia Day Ambassador.
The 2022 NSW Australian of the Year, Professor Veena Sahajwalla is an internationally recognised materials scientist, engineer, and inventor revolutionising recycling science.
She is renowned for pioneering the high temperature transformation of waste in the production of a new generation of 'green materials' at the UNSW Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT) Centre, where she is Founding Director.
Professor Veena invented polymer injection technology, known as green steel, an eco-friendly process for using recycled tyres in steel production.
She is the director of the ARC Industrial Transformation Research Hub for 'microrecycling', a leading national research centre that works in collaboration with industry to ensure new recycling science is translated into real world environmental and economic benefits.
In 2021, Professor Veena featured in the ABC's Australian Story and in 2022 was awarded an Australian Museum Eureka Prize, taking out the Celestino Eureka Prize for Promoting Understanding of Science.
She will attend the Georges River Council Australia Day Awards on Australia Day, 26 January 2023 in her role as Ambassador and deliver an Australia Day Address.
The awards are presented annually to recognise and honour individuals who have significantly contributed to the Georges River community.
Exceptional achievements and community heroes are recognised in the following categories:
. Young Citizen of the Year
. Volunteer of the Year
. Citizen of the Year
For more information on the Australia Day Awards visit Council's website;
