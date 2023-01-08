Bush to Bay Water Polo hit

The ACU Cronulla Water Polo Sharks welcomed over 150 rural kids to Gunnamatta Bay in late December for the inaugural Bush 2 Bay invitational.
The club hosted the Under 14s friendly round robin tournament, which included its local Gunnamatta and Sutherland Shire Water Polo Association teams, along with teams from Wyong, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Tamworth and Orange.
The weather gods were not kind but that just added to the excitement for the juniors from 'the bush' who enjoyed a wonderful weekend at Gunnamatta Bay.
The Wyong Bilbies won the Tournament only losing one game from their seven played-they were a well balanced tough team and deserved the winners title.
Second place went to the Mako Sharks who were led by Nate Kell and included many players that have never played in a tournament before.
In third place was the team from Southern Highlands .
The Bay also hosted a Junior Australia vs New Zealand game in what proved to be a fantastic encounter for all watching in the poor conditions, the NZ team putting on a big haka post game which was an incredible experience for everyone.
The Sharks thanked sponsors FDC Group and Cronulla RSL for their invaluable support in staging the event with Purnell Trophies sponsored the winning perpetual trophy and providing the MVP awards and the medals.
Cronulla Water Polo Club president, Nicholas Watkins thanked the Sharks for demonstrating what a great Club they are and in particular the team members who coached the teams .
