Calling for ideas to activate Georges River after dark

Updated January 6 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 9:00am
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "We've had a great response and high visitation with events like Un[contained], night markets and outdoor cinemas, and now we want to know what else the community thinks we could be doing."

Georges River Council recently opened its Night Time Activation community consultation to grow night time offerings in the local government area.

