Calling for ideas to activate Georges River after dark

Georges River Council recently opened its Night Time Activation community consultation to grow night time offerings in the local government area.
Council's cultural facilities, including Hurstville Museum and Gallery, Entertainment Centre and Council's libraries are looking to gauge the community's appetite for regular night time visitation.
Council recently undertook a night time economy study to grow Georges River's nightlife into a regular vibrant scene.
The key step in the interim is to ask the community what they want.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "We've had a great response and high visitation with events like Un[contained], night markets and outdoor cinemas, and now we want to know what else the community thinks we could be doing.
"This is an opportunity for the community to suggest events that reflect our cultural diversity. These projects provide social, cultural, and economic benefits to Georges River, making nightlife a safe and exciting space for our community."
The consultation closes on 13 February 2023.
To give your feedback, visit Council's website:
