Netstrata retains naming rights for Jubilee Stadium

By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:33am, first published January 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Georges River Council accepted the tender from Network Strata Services Pty Ltd Jubilee Stadium Naming Rights for $150,000 per annum.

Network Strata Services Pty Ltd (Netstrata) has secured the naming rights for Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah for at least another three years.

