Netstrata retains naming rights for Jubilee Stadium

Network Strata Services Pty Ltd (Netstrata) has secured the naming rights for Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah for at least another three years.
The decision was endorsed by Georges River Council at its December 19 meeting.
The council accepted the tender from Network Strata Services Pty Ltd Jubilee Stadium Naming Rights for $150,000 per annum.
The Jubilee Stadium has been managed and operated by Council since 2017.
In 2018, an Expression of Interest process was undertaken for the naming rights of the stadium, which resulted in the current naming rights agreement with Netstrata.
The existing naming rights agreement expires on 16 January, 2023. .
In September 2022 it was determined that a public tender process would be undertaken to seek proposals from interested parties, companies, businesses or other organisations to enter into a sponsorship agreement for the naming rights of Jubilee Stadium.
The proposed term of the naming rights agreement is for three years with an option to extend for a further three years.
An Evaluation Panel was established to develop and finalise the Request for Tender (RFT) documents and evaluation plan.
The RFT was advertised via VendorPanel on Tuesday 11 October 2022 and closed on Tuesday 8 November 2022.
There were two submissions received- Network Strata Services Pty Limited and St. George Leagues Club Ltd.
A report to the council's assets and services committee said that the revenue for the Jubilee Stadium will increase from $405,000 to $900,000 over the term of the six year contract.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
