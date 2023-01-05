Kogarah RSL Youth Club handed temporary lifeline

The Kogarah RSL Youth Club has been handed a temporary economic lifeline while it looks for a new home.
The youth club was no longer able to afford the $3,600 a month rent at its current home in the Bexley Masonic Hall.
Just before Christmas the RSL Youth Club committee put out a call for help to find a new home big enough to store its gymnastics equipment.
"Bexley Masonic Hall has since reduced our rent to $2,000 a month on a month-to-month basis for the time being," the club's co-ordinator Jenny Sammut said.
"This will allow us to stay on until we find a new home.
"We are also meeting with a local Anglican Church to see if their hall is big enough for us," she said.
."And Chris Minns office has also contacted us and offered to help us find a new home."
The youth club was originally housed in Colvin Hall, Kogarah for many years but had to move out in 2016 to make way for the redevelopment of the Kogarah RSL Club, now Club Kogarah.
After a temporary stay at the Shopfront Arts Co-op at Carlton, the youth club has been at the Bexley Masonic Hall for the past four years.
Kogarah RSL Sub-branch has been supporting the youth club but was no longer able to support the youth club as it is not a charity.
The Youth Club vice-president Margaret Dickson said, "When we left Colvin Hall we had money in the bank. But it has been eaten away by paying rent. The sub-branch has been told that they couldn't pay our rent anymore."
The RSL Youth Club has 67 children ranging in age for five-years to 18, and has a disability class for about seven children and an activity group of elderly men in their 70s and 80s.
The club has kept its fees as low as possible for people from low socio-economic families can come.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.