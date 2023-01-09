Sutherland Shire's most recent Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ollie Hoare made the most of his Christmas break, finally returning home to visit family and friends after a year he will never forget.
In August at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, Hoare won the 1500m men's final, setting a personal best and a new Games record of 3:30.12 .
Growing up in a surf club culture at North Cronulla, Ollie won the U15 (2012) and U17 (2013) 2km beach run at the Australian titles, in 2015 he won the Australian Under-20 cross-country title.
Hoare finished his schooling at Trinity Grammar winning a scholarship to study and run at the University of Wisconsin, winning the 1500 metres at the 2018 NCAA Division Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
After graduating, he signed to run professionally with the 'On Athletics Club', which is sponsored by the shoe company On and now lives full time in the USA.
Ollie said it was great to come home and see everybody after a long time away with Covid restrictions.
"It was a good break. I came home in late December and I got to see everybody for Christmas," he said, going for his last run at the Wanda Sandhills before flying back to the USA on January 8.
"I've got an event in New York before coming back to run hopefully in the relay at the World Cross Country and then back home for the World Diamond League.
"I'm just enjoying it all and am going to run as long as I can," he said.
The World Cross Country is at Bathurst on February 17 to 19 and the course is held near Mount Panorama.
Ollie will run a 2-kilometre relay leg at the Championships if he can get an exemption to not run the January 15 selection trial in Canberra.
It wasn't all a holiday though, whilst here Ollie and Australian 1500m record-holder Stewart McSweyn ran at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals.
Hoare said he didn't really know what he was in for.
"It was a handicap, it was on grass, and they had wood chopping. For me it was more about engaging with the running community.
"It was exciting seeing Aussies yelling out, cheering from the pub," said Hoare. "It's a very Australian thing which I don't see in America."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.