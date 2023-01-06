Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Swimming safely

Last week I wrote about shark mitigation measures. The good news is that fatal shark attacks are rare in NSW. The bad news is that drownings are all too common.
Last financial year, 125 people died in NSW by drowning - in the ocean, estuaries, rivers and pools. In a typical year in Australia, more people drown in an ocean rip than die in bushfires, floods and cyclones combined.
Here are some simple messages for the beach, courtesy of Surf Life Saving NSW:
Always swim between the red and yellow flags.
Find information about patrol times, weather and patrolled beach locations on the BeachSafe app or website.
Read the safety signs at beach entrances and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information.
Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other.
Always supervise children around the water.
Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm.
In an emergency call Triple Zero.
Nippers programs (like those run by hard working volunteers at Wanda, Elouera, North Cronulla and Cronulla Surf Clubs) are a great way for children enjoy the beach in a safe environment, increasing confidence and skills in the water and on the sand. Elouera also runs a long standing surf awareness clinic each January.
The NSW Government's Active Kids vouchers can be used to reduce the cost of Nippers by $100. The Active Kids program provides two $100 vouchers for parents, guardians and carers
of school-enrolled children to use towards sports and active recreation costs each year. You can access Active Kids vouchers here: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/active-kids.
Swimming lessons are also essential for children to learn important water safety skills, such as how to stay afloat, swim to safety in an emergency, and perform basic rescue techniques.
These skills can be the difference between life and death in the water. They're especially important for young children, who are at a higher risk of drowning.
The NSW Government's $100 First Lap Swimming vouchers are for parents, guardians and carers of children aged 3 to 6 years who are not enrolled in school. There's an abundance of local swim schools where you can use First Lap vouchers.
You can access First Lap Swimming vouchers here:
These vouchers allow children to learn valuable swimming and sometimes life-saving skills, which in turn leads to a lifetime of fun in, on and around water.
