Georges River Councillors support Cashless Gambling Card

By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:22pm
In 2021, Georges River Council Local Government Area (LGA) was ranked seventh highest in poker machine losses, compared to other LGAs in NSW.

Georges River Councillors have united in support for the introduction of the Cashless Gambling Card.

