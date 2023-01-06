Georges River Councillors support Cashless Gambling Card

Georges River Councillors have united in support for the introduction of the Cashless Gambling Card.
The council has agreed to write to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Opposition Leader Chris Minns seeking a their bi-partisan agreement to the introduction of the Cashless Gambling Card.
The councillors also called for an expansion of the trial of the cashless cards at pubs and clubs as part of an evidence-based approach to tackling money laundering and problem gambling in NSW.
Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion at the December 19 council meeting calling calling for bi-partisan support by the council to advocate for the introduction of the cashless gaming technology.
"Wesley Mission has advised that in the first two quarters of 2022 poker machine losses in the Georges River Local Government Area totalled $1.2 million per day," Councillor Mahoney said in support of his Notice of Motion.
"It is also alarming that in terms of poker machine profit statewide one local hotel is ranked seventh and a local club is 22nd highest," he said.
These are not figures we can be proud of. The NSW Crime Commission found that poker machines constitute a money laundering risk because they accept cash.
"The inability to record large cash transactions at licensed venues makes prosecution of money laundering offenses in pubs and clubs impossible.
"If we adopt this resolution I believe that we as councillors will pave the way to addressing gambling addiction and money laundering not just within the Georges River Local Government area but across the state," he said.
In 2021, Georges River Council Local Government Area (LGA) was ranked seventh highest in poker machine losses, compared to other LGAs in NSW.
Gamblers lost $190 million through poker machines in 2021, according to data collected by Liquor and Gaming NSW, a council report stated.
According to data supplied by Wesley Mission, four hotels in the LGA were ranked within the top 100 in NSW for poker machine profits, with three clubs being ranked within the top 50.
Cashless gambling cards have been recommended by the New South Wales Crime Commission following a joint law enforcement agency inquiry into money laundering in NSW.
The technology is currently being trialed at Wests Newcastle for up to 200 patrons and aims to reduce risks of gambling harm.
Users set limits on the cards, then the card is deactivated once that limit has been reached.
Once deactivated, the patron is not able to use the card in any other machine in NSW for 24 hours.
Cashless gaming cards also aim to protect against money laundering. The technology allows law enforcement agencies to track and prosecute criminal activity.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
