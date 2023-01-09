On New Years Eve Scylla Bay oval played host to the 10th Annual Como Cup cricket day - a friendly match between mates that has now reached its decade of play.
The day of cricket and community is now more than just a game, it is held in honour of the life of the late Adam Simpson, a man who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2018 after 14 years.
After Adam passed away the cricket day's name was changed to honour him after he had never missed a game.
The Blue and Green teams play a 20/20 match that has special awards given out to the best and worst players.
All the money raised on the day goes to the Dr Charlie Teo Foundation in honour of the fight Simmo put up.
Organiser Dave Thomas, Adam's mate and brother in law, said Simmo never complained.
Former Sutherland Mayor Steve Simpson, who is Adam's father, was umpiring and they now play for the 'Simmo Shield', a shield that holds the highest honour for a man that had an immense will to live and a joy for living.
