Council to urgently seek new Interim Heritage Order for Glenlee

By Jim Gainsford
January 7 2023 - 9:00am
The council will continue to urgently seek funding towards the purchase, restoration, embellishment and future maintenance of Glenlee from the relevant state and federal ministers and members.

Georges River Council will request Environment and Heritage Minister James Griffin urgently consider a new Interim Heritage Order for the Glenlee property at Lugarno for a period of 12 months.

