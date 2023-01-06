Council to urgently seek new Interim Heritage Order for Glenlee

Georges River Council will request Environment and Heritage Minister James Griffin urgently consider a new Interim Heritage Order for the Glenlee property at Lugarno for a period of 12 months.
The council will also seek access to the Glenlee property 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno to investigate its Aboriginal cultural and natural heritage values.
This was part of a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Peter Mahoney at the December 19 Council meeting and which was unanimously supported by the council.
The council noted advice provided by Federal Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek to Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney in September that funding for the purchase of Glenlee is not currently available as the property is not on the National Heritage List.
Cr Mahoney's Notice of Motion requested that Council investigates the possibility of making an application for Glenlee to be placed on the National Heritage List by the Australian Heritage Council.
The council will also investigate what safeguards may be available to protect the Indigenous heritage of Glenlee under Commonwealth legislation including the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.
The site's Aboriginal cultural heritage values and the possibility of Aboriginal objects held within the house will be referred to the Council's Aboriginal Reference Group or a Bidjigal Elder.
The council will continue to urgently seek funding towards the purchase, restoration, embellishment and future maintenance of Glenlee from the relevant state and federal ministers and members.
It will investigate whether access to Glenlee can be authorised by the Minister for Environment and Heritage under the Heritage Act to carry out inspections for natural history and Aboriginal relics.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
