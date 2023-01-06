Sydney Thunder's WBBL star Sammy-Jo Johnson never imagined she'd play in a cricket match which included a host of rugby league legends; a former unified world boxing champion; the NSW Premier; an Olympic medalist, netball superstars, and a male Test cricketer who, at his peak, was embraced by the SCG Hill crowds as the people's champion.
However, at 4.45pm this Sunday - January 8 - Johnson and her Thunder teammates Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson and Hannah Darlington will step into unchartered territory when they participate in a star-studded eight-overs-a-side match at Sydney Showground Stadium.
As the pre-cursor to the Sydney Smash - the BBL's biggest rivalry between crosstown rivals Thunder and Sixers - the Thor VIII and Storm VIII selectors have ensured each match-up in Thunder's 'Celebrity Bash' has meaning with former Cronulla Sharks grand final winning skipper, and Australian heavyweight boxing contender, Paul Gallen also joining a host of Aussie sporting champions in this Sunday's inaugural Thunder Celebrity Bash.
Former world boxing champion George 'Ferocious' Kambosos - who created history when he unified the sport's title belts - faces off against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Harry Garside, one of Australian boxing's rising stars.
Canberra Raider's legend Brad Clyde and Balmain Tigers great Paul Sironen will renew their on- field duel from the 1989 grand final - considered by most rugby league experts as the greatest title decider in the game's history.
St George-Illawarra NRL forward Aaron Woods has been pitted in a 'generational battle' with Hazem El Masri, the Canterbury Bulldog's goalkicking wizard, and hero to kids all over Sydney, from 20-years ago.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will feature in the Battle of the Boardrooms when he charges in from his long run-up against Lee Germon, the former New Zealand team's former Test skipper and CEO of Cricket NSW.
In netball's answer to the Sydney Smash, NSW Swifts inspirational skipper Maddy Proud faces off against former GWS sharp-shooter - and ex-Australia captain - Caitlin Bassett.
Former Thunder and Sixers fast bowler, and much-loved Australia Test cricketer No.405 Doug Bollinger, has come out of retirement to take on former Australia T20 batter Michael Klinger, who dominated the BBL as a member of the Perth Scorchers.
"It's unreal," said Johnson, one of the WBBL's most wholehearted competitors.
"The opportunity to play alongside - and against - champions from other codes is very exciting.
"I know cricket is totally different to rugby league, boxing, netball, and all other sports, but I'm looking forward to speaking to them all after the match and asking for information about the way they prepared and performed.
"This is a great opportunity to learn from athletes who have competed at the highest level in their chosen fields. It's going to be a lot of fun, there is quite a few big hitters in both teams, but I hope the footballers realise tackling isn't a part of cricket!
"I'm also looking forward to seeing (teammate) Dom Perrottet bowl, I'm expecting to see the Premier bend his back and unleash a wicked bouncer."
The rules of engagement are simple: Sydney Thunder's Celebrity Bash will consist of eight overs each innings; every player bowls an over, and each batting partnership last two overs. Batters aren't dismissed, but their team loses five runs with each dismissal.
Head of Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said fans who turn up early to the Sydney Smash can expect to be entertained by a star-studded and unique game of cricket.
"We're thrilled to have assembled a Who's Who of Australian sport and the leader of our state to play in the inaugural Sydney Thunder Bash," said Gilchrist.
"Everyone who is playing in this game has reached the top of their chosen field be it in sport or politics, so it certainly won't lack competitiveness."
Tickets: sydneythunder.com.au/tickets
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.