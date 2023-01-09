Oatley Amateur Swimming Club is a family friendly Social club that meets every Sunday in their Oatley Park 'Ray Stevens memorial ' clubhouse, swimming on the summer high tides between October and April each year.
The Oatley Amateur Swimming Club was started in 1927 by a former Mayor of Hurstville, Hedley Mallard on the sandy beach of Jew Fish Bay in a small area protected from sharks with an iron mesh netting.
Over the following decades the club held swimming competitions and social events, drawing people to the river from all over Sydney.
The club continues to flourish today, with over 100 members who meet regularly during the summer for swimming competitions, barbeques and social events.
The club recently celebrated its 95 years of continuous activity and recently Georges River Council erected a plaque in honour of its long association with the area and the local community holding events continuously at Sandy Beach since 1927.
Families are always welcome, with some third generation swimmers still attending.
The historic club's youngest swimmer is currently two years old, and the eldest swimming members in their 80's, with a life member in their 90's.
The club holds handicapped 50m/100m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly along with a novelty "chook" race .
They also hold a swim around the baths and one kilometer race, where you nominate your finish time, the swimmer closest to their time taking the win - so you can be the fastest or slowest swimmer, and still win.
