A police helicopter hovered over areas of Miranda and Gymea for long periods, broadcasting the description of an 11-year-old boy, during a search on Saturday afternoon.
The child was located unharmed in Miranda.
The operation, involving multiple police vehicles and PolAir, started about 3pm on January 7.
The police media unit was unable to reveal further details on Sunday.
A spokeswoman said the boy was not formally reported missing and the media unit did not have authority from next of kin to issue a media release.
