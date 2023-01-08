St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police helicopter broadcasts description of boy during search of Miranda and Gymea

Updated January 8 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:26pm
The police helicopter over Gymea on Saturday. Picture by Chris Lane

A police helicopter hovered over areas of Miranda and Gymea for long periods, broadcasting the description of an 11-year-old boy, during a search on Saturday afternoon.

