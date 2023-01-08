St George Cricket Club will host its Past Players and Members Day Saturday January 14 before the First Grade One Day game against Sydney University at Hurstville Oval.
The match will feature the current 1st Grade team playing Sydney University in the annual O'Sullivan and O'Keeffe Trophy fixture.
As both sides currently sit in the top six on the competition table it will surely be another very competitive and quality match with a lot to play for.
The O'Sullivan O'Keeffe trophy is highly revered and is contested by these two great clubs.
It pays homage to two of its great players. The O'Sullivan family is well known in the St George area but the late Mick O'Sullivan actually had an amazing career with Sydney University where he took 622 1st Grade wickets.
Kerry O'Keeffe is one of the most famous cricketers and cricketing identities to come out of the St George area but he also enjoyed playing a few seasons at the Sydney University CC.
