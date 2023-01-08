St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Saints look to keep O'Sullivan and O'Keeffe Trophy

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 9 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saints look to go back to back in the annual Sydney Uni challenge game.

St George Cricket Club will host its Past Players and Members Day Saturday January 14 before the First Grade One Day game against Sydney University at Hurstville Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.