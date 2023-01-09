Cronulla artist Pat Whittingham will showcase some of her latest creations at Hazelhurst Gallery this summer.
Most of her work focuses on key building in Sutherland Shire and in and around Cronulla.
This series of paintings was inspired by the artist's return to Cronulla after 10 years in northern NSW. The paintings reflect the vast, high, forever blue skies, juxtaposed with the simple architecture, using the contrast of flat solid areas of colour with the repetition of features and patterns in the manmade structures with the ubiquitous subtropical foliage.
"Buildings that are from a previous era, that are charming and unique, that many people feel a certain nostalgia for," Pat said.
"These might include houses, surf clubs, beach shacks or vintage caravans."
Her solo exhibition is opening on January 29.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
