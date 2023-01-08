Friends of a young Kareela man are hoping the Sutherland Shire community will rally its support to help him get back on his feet.
Kevin, 26, fell and suffered a serious brain injury on New Year's Day.
Friend Cristiano has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin's family with medical costs.
"He's currently in an induced coma and he needs multiple neurosurgeries, which are very expensive," Cristiano said.
"We want to support his parents with the costs that are stacking up and insurance isn't covering.
"It's hard to imagine how a person like Kevin, someone so happy and full of life and good could be facing a situation like this.
"A matter of minutes and the unthinkable can happen. Now all we can do is wait and hope that Kevin makes it through. Any donation would be welcome."
More than $7500 has been raised so far.
