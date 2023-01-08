St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

GoFundMe fundraiser launched for injured Kareela man

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 9 2023 - 10:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fundraiser has been launched to support Kevin, 26, who was seriously injured after a fall.

Friends of a young Kareela man are hoping the Sutherland Shire community will rally its support to help him get back on his feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.