GoFundMe fundraiser to support Sutherland Shire firefighter who loses home

By Eva Kolimar
January 9 2023 - 11:00am
Firefighter Erin Pogmore lost her own home to a fire, while she was helping others in the community.

She is usually the one rescuing other people and properties, but fate took an unfortunate turn recently when Erin Pogmore of Jannali was the one who needed help.

