She is usually the one rescuing other people and properties, but fate took an unfortunate turn recently when Erin Pogmore of Jannali was the one who needed help.
The Hurstville station senior firefighter's house burnt down while she was on shift. At the time she had been deployed throughout NSW supporting people in flood and other natural disasters.
Ms Pogmore swapped her office job for a role as a firefighter 11 years ago. The dedicated community worker is an urban search and rescue technician and has been a NSW SES volunteer for 18 years. She has also received awards for her work in mental health and in 2020 she was named Inspirational Woman of the Year.
Those who launched the fundraiser are hoping with the money, Ms Pogmore will be able to get a small, temporary home in her backyard.
"Losing your home and family heirlooms is awful, but the strain of a mortgage and no home and no insurance means we need to help out," the campaign organiser said.
"Erin is not one to ask for support, so this is why we are doing this, she was back at work days later and worked Christmas Day for the community.
"A portable small house does not replace her home, but if we can raise $50,000 then we can get her back to her home. Anything further will go to the removal/rebuild/repair/whatever of the burnt home."
More than $18,000 has been raised since the fundraiser was launched.
Aside from all her possessions, the firefighter was devastated to lose some sentimental family heirlooms. Sadly, her grandmother also died less than a week after the fire.
Remarkably, there was something that remained unscathed within the rubble. Ms Pogmore's favourite character, Tinkerbell, was found in surprisingly good condition.
"It's got to be a sign of good things to come," she said. "Each day comes with its own set of challenges, but [I was] looking for that little splash of colour among the blacks and greys, and on January 5, I found this. The fire might destroy everything you see straight away, but you can peel back the layers and find a little gem.
"Thank you for your support- it means the world."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.