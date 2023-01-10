A month of cinema under the stars returns to the Shire

Open air cinema is set to return to the Shire over four big weekends.
Sutherland Shire Council's Cinema Under the Stars will kick off on Australia Day, Thursday, January 26, with a screening of DC League Of Super Pets (PG) at Biddy Giles Park, Kirrawee.
Part of the council's Australia Day program, the family event will kick off at 5.30pm.
Also slated for the Australia Day weekend are screenings of Sing 2 (PG) at Cronulla Park on Friday, January 27, and Big Trip (G) on Saturday, January 28 at Marton Park, Kurnell. Again, families are urged to arrive from 5.30pm at each venue.
Sutherland Shire mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said that the council was pleased to bring back the outdoor cinema as part of its extensive summer events program.
"It's important that our program includes events for residents of all ages to enjoy," he said.
"We know how popular our twilight movie screenings have been in the past and we're thrilled they're back.
"It's a great opportunity for families and friends to come together in our beautiful outdoors and enjoy this free entertainment. And of course, we know how much kids love being outdoors and under the stars."
Attendees are encouraged to bring along picnic rugs and low chairs to sit back and enjoy a twilight picnic prior to showtime.
The program will continue with:
For more information about the season visit council's website, sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/cinemaunderthestars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.