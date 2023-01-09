St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Thomas Holt Village Kirrawee resident Elaine Wright turns 100

Updated January 9 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Elaine Wright turned 100 on January 6. Picture supplied

The new year celebrations keep going for Elaine Wright, who kicked on with another party. The resident from Thomas Holt Village Kirrawee turned 100 on January 6.

