The new year celebrations keep going for Elaine Wright, who kicked on with another party. The resident from Thomas Holt Village Kirrawee turned 100 on January 6.
Four generations united for the event including her three children, grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Jan Gartrell, is the president of Hurstville Rotary, and her other daughter, Marilyn Urch, spoke about her mother's "fortunate life".
"It's quite an achievement nowadays to reach this stage of life and still able to communicate as Elaine can," she said.
"I was born 100 years ago, and I am the last one left of the Burton seven brothers and sisters," Elaine said. "We were born in this order - girl, boy, girl, boy, girl, boy, girl. The first three were redheads, second three were dark-haired and red heads started again with the seventh child."
Elaine recalls watching her grandmother - a dressmaker and milliner, in fancy clothes. She helped care for the younger siblings, and recalls playing with a neighbour's ponies, emus and peacocks. "The owner was quite famous - Lister Ormsby - an auctioneer and inventor of the first surf reel for rescues at Bondi Beach," Elaine said.
She remembers her brothers catching rabbits for food with traps, and she always had ambition to build a career.
"I was determined to get ahead and succeed in life," Elaine said. "I left school at 15 and went to secretarial college. I was very good at shorthand. My first job was with the Amalgamated Engineering Union in 1938. I was paid very well at 35 shillings a week."
Elaine married Alan, who rode a Harley Davidson, in 1943. "We married in the middle of the war when he was on leave from the army," she said. "He was shipped to PNG but was lucky to be in the mop up operations rather than in the thick of battle."
Elaine got a job for "top money" in Townsville, and when Alan returned, he launched a bitumen sealing business. "We had plenty of fun camping with our family. We enjoyed skiing with small boats, and fishing and swimming," Elaine said. "Alan enjoyed gamefishing with the Royal Motor Yacht Club."
The couple lived at Cronulla and later retired to Port Stephens. Alan lost his sight to glaucoma, and the couple moved back to be closer to family at Caringbah. He died in 2002, and Elaine moved into Thomas Holt in 2014.
Elaine enjoyed painting, and won awards for her creations. She has untreatable macular degeneration, but found ways of reading audio books at the rate of six a fortnight. "I have enjoyed a fortunate life with my family and amazed I have lasted so long," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
