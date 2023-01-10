Re-centre, a holistic approach to better our communitys mental health Advertising Feature

Re-centre is a premium private mental health service at Waratah Private Hospital.



Located in the heart of Hurstville, the team at Re-centre deliver compassionate and expert interventions across mental health hospital stays, psychiatry, therapy and day programs.

Using innovative tools and a range of services and therapies, their team are committed to empowering people in the Southern Sydney community to live their best life by supporting those who experience emotional concerns and persisting mental health struggles.

Day Programs

Re-centre developed four-day programs in 2022 and looks forward to continuing to support the community with this out-patient group therapy option.



In 2023, Re-centre will be offering five-day programs with a focus on Depression and Anxiety, PTSD, DBT-Brief, Eating disorder and Addiction.

DBT-Brief is newly developed program at Re-centre and focuses on skill sets that are now very popular in group therapy.



Ray Jiang, who recently joined Re-centre as the senior clinical psychologist and team leader, explains that DBT-Brief is evidence-based psychology group intervention, which aims at helping people who experience severe to moderate emotional dysregulation, interpersonal difficulties and self-harm behaviour.



This is also particularly beneficial for people who have difficulties in establishing or maintaining healthy relationships with others.

Ray also explains that in order to attend any day-program the pathway is simple. The first step is to have a GP referral sent to Re-centre for a psychiatrist to assess the suitability of the program to the individual's needs and then most programs can be accessed at any given time on a weekly basis.

Committed to innovation - rTMS

Re-centre at Waratah is always exploring ways to improve care for their patients.

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation known as rTMS is a painless, effective and non-invasive procedure known to improve symptoms of depression and other disorders for many sufferers.

It is an effective treatment used to treat depression and can be offered when patients have not responded to anti-depressant medication, prefer to try an alternative to medication, or cannot tolerate anti-depressant medications due to side effects.



This therapy is now Medicare rebatable and can be easily accessed via a referral from a treating GP to Re-centre.

If you or a loved one needs mental health support, contact Re-centre.



The team is here to support you every step of the way from your admission process, access to your private health insurance of self-funded payment, through to your booking and organising your assessment with one of their expert psychiatrists.