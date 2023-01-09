American Pie legend Don McLean to perform at Hurstville

Legendary musician Don McLean is coming to the Hurstville Entertainment Centre on Thursday 20 April, 2023 as part of his 50th Anniversary Tour.
Don McLean's song, 'American Pie', a ballad about the deterioration of teenage culture in America and the loss of innocence, has has been named by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) as one of the top five songs of the 20th century.
He is now embarking on a world tour marking the 50th anniversary of the release of 'American Pie'.
Don McLean's other hits include 'Vincent' and 'Castles in The Air' and his catalogue of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird 'Al' Yankovic, and countless others.
In 2015, one of McLean's four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to 'American Pie' was auctioned by Christie's, selling for just over $1.2 Million.
He was honoured in 2019 on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song 'And I Love You So' was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle's wedding.
In 2020, Don signed a recording contract with Time Life/Warner Brothers Records to release his catalogue of recordings as well as the much-anticipated new album 'Still Playin' Favorites'.
His famous song, 'American Pie' has been featured in the Avenger's Black Widow film and the Tom Hanks movie BIOS.
The Don McLean tour is being presented by One World Entertainment and Georges River Council is excited to host his performance at Hurstville.
Georges River Council mayor, Nick Katris said, "I am thrilled to see a music icon of this calibre coming to our Hurstville Entertainment Centre. The Don McLean concert promises to be fantastic and will be an experience for all the fans out there."
When: Doors open 6.30pm, Thursday 20 April 2023. Show time 7.00pm to 10.00pm (including support)
Where: Marana Auditorium, 16 MacMahon St Hurstville
Cost: $98 per person (discount for groups bookings of 10 at $88.20 per person)
Tickets: On sale now at www.hec.org.au
