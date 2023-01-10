St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Give Hurstville more open space, council to ask government

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 10 2023 - 3:00pm
In a bid to create more green space in the high density heart of the local government area, Georges River Council will ask the state government for a review of all state-owned land in Hurstville.

