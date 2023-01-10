Give Hurstville more open space, council to ask government

In a bid to create more green space in the high density heart of the local government area, Georges River Council will ask the state government for a review of all state-owned land in Hurstville.
A map supplied by the council identified approximately 1.3 hectares of Transport for NSW land along Forest Road which is significantly under-utilised and could be converted to a linear park.
"The uses include vacant buildings, a carpark for VIP members of the Ritz Hotel and a car wash," a council report stated.
The report to last months meeting of council's community and culture committee said that land under the control of the state government including the extensive land holdings of Transport for NSW along Forest Road that could be converted to a linear park for the enjoyment of the community.
This linear park could be similar to the High Line in New York, the Goods Line in Sydney, or the Green Line in Melbourne.
The December 19 meting of council support a recommendation to write to the NSW Minister for Cities, Minister for Transport, relevant shadow ministers and local MPs seeking their support for a joint council-government review of state land that could be reimaged as green open space to support the growing community of Hurstivlle.
"Hurstville is a town centre with 94 per cent of housing considered high density but it has an identified shortage of open space for our residents to meet, play and relax," according to the council report.
"Being a strategic centre there should be a commitment by all of government to improve and increase the public domain area and open spaces for visitors and workers if the centre is to thrive and be appealing as a place to work, establish a business, visit, or live.
"The Hurstville ward currently experiences the lowest amount of open space per dwelling of any ward in Georges River. However, it also experiences the second largest number of dwellings and is currently subject to planning proposals (rezonings) that will, if approved, result in further increases in the number of dwellings constructed in the Hurstville Town Centre.
"It is critical that Council continues to explore opportunities to increase the provision of open space in Hurstville ward over the coming years. For families living in apartments public spaces are their backyard and an extension of their living room."
Figures released by the council show that Hurstville Ward has 26 hectares of open space (5.5 per cent of total open space in the LGA) with 11,819 dwellings, equalling 22 square metres of open space per dwelling.
This compares with Blakehurst Ward which has 124ha (26 per cent total open space) for 9,778 dwellings, equalling 127 sqm of open space per dwelling.
Kogarah Bay Ward has 57ha of open space (12.2 per cent of total open space) with 13,553 dwellings, equalling 42.6 sqm of open space per dwelling.
Mortdale Ward has 29.9ha of open space (6.3 per cent of total open space) with 10,287 dwellings, equalling 29 sqm of open space per dwelling.
And Peakhurst Ward has 235 ha of open space (49.6 per cent of total open space) for 9,355 dwellings, equalling 251sqm of open space per dwelling.
"Due the characteristics and density of the Hurstville town centre acquisition of larger parcels of land for open space would be cost prohibitive but there is an opportunity to address this shortage by re-imagining NSW Government owned land in and around the Hurstville Town Centre as green open space and public plazas.
"The future liveability of the Hurstville Town Centre will depend in part on the provision of adequate open space and green infrastructure. There are risks to Hurstville's and the Council's reputation if open space is not increased," the council report concluded.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
