The Burraneer Women's Rugby Club have capped off a stellar year winning the Cup Final of the Dubai International Open Women's Rugby 7s, crowning them as World Club Champions.
In late December the Hydralyte Rays stormed through their pool matches, and a win over Mauritius in the quarters saw them progress to the semis against UK side Tropic 7s.
The Rays produced their game of the tournament, cruising to victory and setting up a Cup Final appearance at the most recognised club 7s event in the world.
The final was against the San Clemente Rhinos, a professional 7s team from the USA - the Rays looked nervous but a try by winger Ella Fountaine broke the deadlock 4 minutes in, to give them a 7-0 lead. She was quickly in again after some great work from Liana Rose and Brooke Talataina .
The Rhinos hit back just before half-time to take the score to 12-7 but from the restart Tiarne Cavanagh put Fountaine in for her hat-trick to make it 17-7 with a final try going to Chloe Saunders securing a famous victory.
Since starting in Feb 2022, the fledgling club has offered free player registration, including all training and playing kit as well as a medical program with physio strapping and treatment .
The Board was focused on driving the growth and development of women's rugby and appointed a new Head Manager, Sam Talataina and coaching staff including Shute Shield First Grade player Sam Tabuatamata.
The club also proudly designed the first indigenous primary strip in Australian rugby which they play in home and away, designed by NSW Waratah Dylan Pietsch.
Success off the field led to success on the field winning the Sydney Womens 7's -division 1 and 2 as well as winning the 2022 Kiama 7's and the Coffs Harbour 7's.
They also took out the Sydney Womens 10's premiership and won the Samoa International 7's with their development side, donating the prizemoney and clothing to the local U18's girls team.
Individually, it was a great year for five players selected for the Waratahs train on squad with Caitlyn Halse and Ella Koster selected for the Australian Schoolgirls 7s merit team with Bridget Clark signed up full time to the Australian 7's program. Young gun Ella Coster became the youngest Super W player in history joining the NSW Waratahs.
Head Coach Chris Nay said it was evident that this was a high caliber group of young women who upheld high standards of themselves both on and off the field.
"As BWRC President Maddi Anderson said, we are proud to be creating a leading and supportive environment and pathway for young women in the area to enjoy their rugby and look forward to continuing to break new ground for the sport and our players into the future."
Burraneer are committed to providing free registration and kit in 2023 providing a leading rugby option for women and girls in the Southern Sydney region with their Platinum Sponsor, Workplace Law and major sponsors DTR Solutions and Shire Women's Imaging being supported by Hydralyte, Blueprint Financial, Ramsgate RSL, Degnan, Tears of Joy Weddings and Covert Digital- these sponsors support has directly impacted the lives of the playing group leading to success both on and off the field.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
