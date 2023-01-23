Burraneer are committed to providing free registration and kit in 2023 providing a leading rugby option for women and girls in the Southern Sydney region with their Platinum Sponsor, Workplace Law and major sponsors DTR Solutions and Shire Women's Imaging being supported by Hydralyte, Blueprint Financial, Ramsgate RSL, Degnan, Tears of Joy Weddings and Covert Digital- these sponsors support has directly impacted the lives of the playing group leading to success both on and off the field.