Burraneer success

By John Veage
Updated January 23 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
The win in Dubai bought to a close the inaugural year of the Burraneer Women's Rugby Club who had over 60 players wear the first Burra jersey.

The Burraneer Women's Rugby Club have capped off a stellar year winning the Cup Final of the Dubai International Open Women's Rugby 7s, crowning them as World Club Champions.

