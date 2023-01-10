Bush Tucker Walk will be the right medicine

Georges River Council is bringing back the popular Bush Tuck Walk on Oatley Park this month.
Horticultural expert Brenden Moore will be talking about the edible medicinal, ceremonial plants and leaves to be found in the Georges River region.
For centuries, First Nations people have gathered and harvested this bush tucker.
But the rest of us are only beginning to learn about the incredible natural and native food resources.
Through his skills and experience Brenden inspires Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities such as the Thurawal Aboriginal Corporation in Western Sydney, Juvenile Justice Centres and schools to reconnect with nature and the environment, learn about native plants, bush regeneration, gardening, health and wellbeing.
This event is suitable for all ages.
Saturday, 21 January 2023, Oatley Park, 1 Dame Mary Gilmore Road, Oatley.
Meet at Oatley Park Castle.
Times: 10.00am - 12.00pm.
Cost: $20.
Bookings and fees:
Bookings are essential for all activities; book online. You can also visitat the Museum & Gallery service desk.
For more information:
Contact Hurstville Museum & Gallery on (02) 9330 6444 or museumgallery@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
This program is delivered as part of the Guraban: Where the saltwater meets the freshwater exhibition now on at Hurstville Museum & Gallery until 29 January 2023.
