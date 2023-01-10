A guide to compensation payouts for PTSD in Australia

This is branded content.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychological condition that can develop following a shocking, frightening, or dangerous experience.
The condition manifests when fear, anxiety, and traumatic memories of the event begin to affect everyday life. People who have PTSD often feel fear and stress, even when they're not in danger.
PTSD affects around 3 million Australians at some point in their lives. A New South Wales (NSW) law considers psychological conditions as injuries that allow people to claim compensation payouts.
If you're considering claiming PTSD payouts, this article touches on what you need to know about compensation claims in Australia. In addition to the information below, it's best to consult compensation lawyers to understand all your options.
PTSD causes
Common triggers for PTSD include the following:
PTSD symptoms usually develop shortly after the traumatic experience. The person suffering from the disorder could go through episodes of re-living the trauma, resulting in persistent negative thoughts and isolation.
What are the symptoms of PTSD?
PTSD can manifest psychologically, emotionally, and physically. Common symptoms include the following:
If you've experienced an unsavoury event and are experiencing any of the symptoms above with regularity, it's best to consult a professional than try to cope alone.
Compensation payouts for PTSD in Australia: What you need to know
Local laws have varying requirements and processes, but the information below should serve as a good starting point.
What you need to make a claim
The very first thing you need to do is consult a psychiatric professional to get an official diagnosis for your condition. When filing for a compensation payout, you also need to provide proof of the following:
If you feel unable to return to work due to your condition, you can look into making a total permanent disability (TPD) compensation claim for mental illness as well.
Types of PTSD compensation claims
The most common payouts awarded in Australia are for personal injuries sustained from motor vehicle accidents and the workplace.
Motor vehicle accident-related PTSD
People who can prove they have PTSD following a vehicular accident can file a claim for the following:
Take note that even witnessing a vehicular accident can be a traumatic experience. Furthermore, even if the injuries you suffer are minor, they can leave lasting emotional impressions.
Work-related PTSD
It's estimated that up to 8,000 Australians claim payouts for work-related psychological conditions, with PTSD accounting for over 10% of those claims. If you can prove you have PTSD stemming from work, you can claim:
Take note that lump sum payouts for loss of income, pain and suffering, and work injury damages are determined case-to-case.
Meanwhile, certain professions, such as ambulance officers, paramedics, and communications officers, no longer have to prove their PTSD is work-related. While the above are the most common injury compensation payouts awarded, you can claim for other conditions too like PTSD from surgery and abuse.
When you need to make a claim
There are time limits set for when you can make a claim. While specifics would depend on your local laws, you can use the information below as a guide.
Usually, you have 28 days following the accident to inform the police. You have the same amount of time to claim for loss of earnings. Moreover, you have three months to make a vehicular accident claim and three years for a common law claim.
Report the incident to your employer or manager ASAP. After that, you have six months to file a worker's compensation claim and three years for work injury damages or common law claim.
Final words
Claiming payouts for PTSD is more about getting back on track than receiving monetary compensation. It can help you get the assistance you need, the necessary time off to heal, and other types of support to help you live the life you want.
If you need more detailed information, particularly about local laws, there are legal services you can contact online. Some even offer free claim checks to give you a better idea of your situation.