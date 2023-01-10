A guide to compensation payouts for PTSD in Australia

Claiming payouts for PTSD is about getting back on track by helping you get the assistance you need. Picture by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychological condition that can develop following a shocking, frightening, or dangerous experience.



The condition manifests when fear, anxiety, and traumatic memories of the event begin to affect everyday life. People who have PTSD often feel fear and stress, even when they're not in danger.

PTSD affects around 3 million Australians at some point in their lives. A New South Wales (NSW) law considers psychological conditions as injuries that allow people to claim compensation payouts.

If you're considering claiming PTSD payouts, this article touches on what you need to know about compensation claims in Australia. In addition to the information below, it's best to consult compensation lawyers to understand all your options.

PTSD causes

Common triggers for PTSD include the following:

Accidents - You were involved in or witnessed a motor vehicle or a workplace accident.

Assaults - You were a victim or a witness to a crime, such as physical or sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, or shooting.

Trauma - Trauma is caused by domestic violence, bullying, or other kinds of abuse.

Severe health problems - PTSD can also affect people who underwent major procedures.

Natural disasters - Trauma is a result of fires, floods, and so on.

PTSD symptoms usually develop shortly after the traumatic experience. The person suffering from the disorder could go through episodes of re-living the trauma, resulting in persistent negative thoughts and isolation.

What are the symptoms of PTSD?

PTSD can manifest psychologically, emotionally, and physically. Common symptoms include the following:

Flashbacks of the traumatic event

Obsessive-compulsive behaviour

Violence and self-destructiveness

Jumpiness

Anxiety

Emotional detachment

Irritability and anger

Nightmares

High blood pressure

Headaches

Fatigue

If you've experienced an unsavoury event and are experiencing any of the symptoms above with regularity, it's best to consult a professional than try to cope alone.

Compensation payouts for PTSD in Australia: What you need to know

Local laws have varying requirements and processes, but the information below should serve as a good starting point.

What you need to make a claim

The very first thing you need to do is consult a psychiatric professional to get an official diagnosis for your condition. When filing for a compensation payout, you also need to provide proof of the following:

The traumatic event causing the PTSD

Your pre-diagnosis mental condition

Contact details of any witnesses of the traumatic event

If you feel unable to return to work due to your condition, you can look into making a total permanent disability (TPD) compensation claim for mental illness as well.

Types of PTSD compensation claims

The most common payouts awarded in Australia are for personal injuries sustained from motor vehicle accidents and the workplace.

Motor vehicle accident-related PTSD

People who can prove they have PTSD following a vehicular accident can file a claim for the following:

Medical expenses - Payments for medical costs will stop after six months for mild conditions.

Income support - You can claim weekly payments if you've lost income due to the accident.

Future loss of income - You can claim this benefit if you can prove that you're not primarily at fault and that injuries aren't considered minor.

Pain and suffering - As you might imagine, this is subjective, but you can claim pain and suffering compensation if injuries are greater than 10 per cent whole-person impairment. This refers to the percentage of the body that is permanently injured.

Take note that even witnessing a vehicular accident can be a traumatic experience. Furthermore, even if the injuries you suffer are minor, they can leave lasting emotional impressions.

Work-related PTSD

It's estimated that up to 8,000 Australians claim payouts for work-related psychological conditions, with PTSD accounting for over 10% of those claims. If you can prove you have PTSD stemming from work, you can claim:

Weekly wages

Medical expenses

Work injury damages - This payout applies if employer negligence is proved and injuries are greater than 14 per cent whole-person impairment.

Future loss of income - For psychological injuries, you can claim this if the injuries are 14 per cent whole-person impairment.

Take note that lump sum payouts for loss of income, pain and suffering, and work injury damages are determined case-to-case.



Meanwhile, certain professions, such as ambulance officers, paramedics, and communications officers, no longer have to prove their PTSD is work-related. While the above are the most common injury compensation payouts awarded, you can claim for other conditions too like PTSD from surgery and abuse.

When you need to make a claim

There are time limits set for when you can make a claim. While specifics would depend on your local laws, you can use the information below as a guide.

For vehicular accident claims

Usually, you have 28 days following the accident to inform the police. You have the same amount of time to claim for loss of earnings. Moreover, you have three months to make a vehicular accident claim and three years for a common law claim.

For work-related claims

Report the incident to your employer or manager ASAP. After that, you have six months to file a worker's compensation claim and three years for work injury damages or common law claim.

Final words

Claiming payouts for PTSD is more about getting back on track than receiving monetary compensation. It can help you get the assistance you need, the necessary time off to heal, and other types of support to help you live the life you want.