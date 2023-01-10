St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Move to make private certifiers more accountable

By Jim Gainsford
January 11 2023 - 8:00am
Mayor Nick Katris will write to local MPs, all councils in Sydney Metropolitan area, and Local Government NSW seeking their support for change and improvements to the certification system.

Georges River Council is stepping up pressure for the NSW Government to increase the accountability of private certifiers and make the construction industry is more accountable.

