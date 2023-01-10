Move to make private certifiers more accountable

Georges River Council is stepping up pressure for the NSW Government to increase the accountability of private certifiers and make the construction industry is more accountable.
Mayor Nick Katris will write to local MPs, all councils in Sydney Metropolitan area, and Local Government NSW seeking their support for change and improvements to the certification system.
"We have commenced our campaign to seek improvements to the certification system to ensure construction activity and the industry is more open, transparent, responsive, and accountable," Georges River mayor Nick Katris said.
The campaign, which ran from 24 November to 9 January, involved hearing stories from residents and industry bodies to get a greater understanding of the issues relating to construction activity, dealing with private certifiers and identifying areas of improvement.
Discussions have also occurred with representatives from the certification sector.
To drive for change, the council has written to Planning Minister Anthony Roberts, and Minister for Fair Trading Victor Dominello requesting a meeting to discuss some of the areas for change.
These include the improvement of processes and procedures to enhance openness and transparency such as documentation relating to all Complying Development Checklists (CDC's) is easily made available to the public via a publicly accessible, easy-to -use portal.
The council will ask for an increased responsiveness and accountability for the private certifiers in determining certificates, responding to complaints, and managing construction sites.
This may include mandatory completion of documentation such as a site inspection form with these forms lodged on the portal with 24 hours of the inspection.
Councils should be allowed to issue penalty notices for a broader range of breaches of the legislation such as the failure of the payment of development contributions or long service levy and not providing the information or documentation required to be submitted to a Council prior to the issues of the Construction Certificate.
Councillor Katris acknowledged and supported the drive to improve the certification process being pursued by Hornsby Shire Council and the Northern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils.
He particularly supports their initiative which would see a private certifier assigned to a site or development via an approved pool of Certifiers or "taxi rank" system, with Certifiers assigned in sequential order from an approved list of certifiers.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
