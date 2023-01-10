History takes to the sky at aviation museum this weekend

History will live on when two Lockheed maritime patrol aircraft roar back into life during this coming weekend's January Tarmac Days showcase at HARS Aviation Museum.
The first Tarmac Days of the year has plenty of action for the whole family at HARS Aviation Museum located at Shellharbour Airport, between Wollongong and Kiama.
On Saturday the Orion crew will fire up the four Allison engines which powered this former RAAF maritime patrol aircraft during its 39 years of service before being retired in 2017 to an active new career at HARS Aviation Museum.
Then on Sunday, HARS President Bob De La Hunty said the intention is to give our former French Marine Neptune an engine run and taxi.
Former French Navy Neptune 566 was found by HARS members in Tahiti in 1987 and, after two years of restoration, was flown to Australia.
"While we haven't flown it for some years, with some routine maintenance it is airworthy," he said.
"Not many flyable Neptunes are left now - we have one that flies (former RAAF 273) and one that could fly (French Marine 566)."
Just as impressive will be a line-up of three DC-3/ C-47s which were built during World War II, serving with Australian and American units.
They will be positioned in front of the museum's retired Qantas Boeing 747-400 - contrasting the leap in aviation capability from the radial engine era to the jet age.
The Vampire team will be working this Friday and Saturday on the engine installation of their remarkable restoration of two former RAAF jets from the 1950s.
More than 50 aircraft of significance to Australia are on show at HARS Aviation Museum.
Located at Shellharbour Airport, just off the old Princes Highway, HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30 to 3.30 daily except for Christmas Day (the last guided tour starts at 2 pm).
Details of check-in at www.hars.org.au
