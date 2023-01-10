St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

History takes to the sky at aviation museum this weekend

January 10 2023
History will live on when two Lockheed maritime patrol aircraft roar back into life during this coming weekend's January Tarmac Days showcase at HARS Aviation Museum.

